SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,994 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 4.48% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $52,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $44.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

