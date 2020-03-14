SPINDLE Trading Down 37.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $173,050.08 and $75.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $33.94 and $20.33. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Storeum (STO) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00068921 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00889161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035354 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00206427 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007573 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00104963 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

