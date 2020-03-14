Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Short Interest Update

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWH. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 394,647 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 714,164 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,046,000.

Shares of SPWH opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $193.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.46.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

