SportyCo (SPF) Price Down 51.4% This Week

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Livecoin, Coinbe and Kucoin. SportyCo has a total market cap of $41,099.72 and approximately $29.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 51.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SportyCo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.02225082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00195906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00041117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, ChaoEX, Coinbe, Kucoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SportyCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SportyCo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.