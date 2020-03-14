Stakenet Hits Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $185,888.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00885276 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00025138 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008210 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 104,698,386 coins and its circulating supply is 95,788,826 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io.

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

