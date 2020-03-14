Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 2,560,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 674,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

SBLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DNB Markets cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBLK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,620. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $634.86 million, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

