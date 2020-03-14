StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

StarTek (NYSE:SRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of SRT opened at $5.67 on Friday. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $218.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 0.59.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StarTek will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in StarTek by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 10.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 127.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek in the third quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

