Steem Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.46 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Steem has a total market cap of $47.30 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Steem has traded 39.1% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00002391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RuDEX, Upbit, Bithumb and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,420.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.68 or 0.03185689 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00806608 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00024613 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000486 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 381,951,570 coins and its circulating supply is 364,977,476 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, RuDEX, Huobi, HitBTC, Poloniex, GOPAX, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

