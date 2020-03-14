Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in February

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

SBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $216.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.09. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. The business had revenue of $32.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.