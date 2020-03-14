Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 14th (AAVVF, ACIA, AGESY, AKTX, AMAL, AMED, AMGN, ANIOY, APELY, ATDRY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Saturday, March 14th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BROTHER INDUSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides research, business consulting and systems services. Its operating segment consists of Consulting, Financial Information Technology Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, IT Platform Services and Others. Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services. Financial IT Solutions segment offers IT solutions for securities, asset management, banking, and insurance sectors. Industrial IT Solutions segment deals with IT solutions and infrastructure services for distribution, manufacturing, service and healthcare industries, as well as for governments and other public agencies. IT Platform Services segment handles system management and advanced information technology solutions. It also conducts research for the development of new business operations and new products related to IT solutions. Others segment administers systems development and operation services on other businesses. Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

RAIFFEISEN INTL/ADR (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

STD LF ABERDEEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

