STRAKS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. STRAKS has a market capitalization of $14,968.14 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.02379601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.51 or 0.03209130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00664011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00016234 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00693275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00089262 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00480888 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019262 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.