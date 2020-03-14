Stratis Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00003501 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Bithumb, Poloniex and Binance. Stratis has a market cap of $18.92 million and $761,428.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 53% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007299 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000948 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000500 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00040847 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,719,114 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, HitBTC, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Crex24, Bittrex, Coinrail, Trade By Trade, Binance, Upbit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Cryptomate. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.