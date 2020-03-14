Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) vs. China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZXAIY) Financial Contrast

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

52.1% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.2% of China Zenix Auto International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International -7.04% 6.00% 1.44% China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Superior Industries International and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 2 2 0 2.50 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Superior Industries International currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 301.61%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superior Industries International and China Zenix Auto International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.37 billion 0.03 -$97.03 million ($0.45) -3.69 China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.02 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

China Zenix Auto International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Industries International.

Volatility & Risk

Superior Industries International has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats China Zenix Auto International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.