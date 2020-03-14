sUSD (SUSD) Trading Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, sUSD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $11,962.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00017596 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.26 or 0.02191327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00200782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00042819 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00027257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00111726 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 4,086,696 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io.

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.