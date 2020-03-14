Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 617,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 13th total of 673,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $98.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sutter Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $33,815.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,961.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $169,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,490,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 421,166 shares of company stock worth $2,622,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

