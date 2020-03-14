S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the February 13th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday, February 24th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Mfp Partners Lp purchased 22,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,186.45. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,030 shares of company stock worth $82,914. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.19. 26,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,520. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.14.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

