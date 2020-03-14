Swing Hits One Day Volume of $65.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Swing coin can now be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Swing has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Swing has a total market cap of $41,995.15 and $65.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002207 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,473,714 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

