Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Borden sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $679,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,549,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,424,472.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Switch has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

