Switcheo (SWTH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $929.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Switcheo has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $929.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Switcheo has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $117.27 or 0.02225082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00195906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00041117 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026770 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

