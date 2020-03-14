Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer David Elder Purchases 8,000 Shares

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Senior Officer David Elder purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,020,818.

Shares of CVE SYZ traded up C$0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting C$8.50. 38,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.95. Sylogist Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$7.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

