Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Synlogic by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synlogic by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

SYBX stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.54.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

