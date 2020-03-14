Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 34,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.70.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $0.29 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $67.61 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 437,116 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

