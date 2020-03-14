Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,956 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $127.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $87.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

