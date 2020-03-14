Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Short Interest Update

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 13th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Telephone & Data Systems will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.