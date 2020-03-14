TELUS (TSE:T) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a media sentiment score of -2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

T stock traded up C$5.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,125. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.89. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$40.80 and a 12 month high of C$55.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$51.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 77.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank set a C$58.00 price target on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial set a C$55.00 price target on TELUS and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.05.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

