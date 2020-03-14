TenX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $144,188.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $144,188.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 51.7% against the dollar. One TenX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, OKEx, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.78 or 0.02231113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00198123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00042510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00112291 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,850,345 tokens. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Liqui, Coinrail, Neraex, BigONE, Gate.io, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, Livecoin, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bittrex, BitBay, HitBTC, Upbit, COSS, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.