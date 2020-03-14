Ternio (TERN) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Ternio has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $16,086.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ternio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Ternio has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02212923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00199091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00027364 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00112382 BTC.

Ternio Profile

Ternio’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 922,811,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,161,876 tokens. Ternio’s official message board is medium.com/@ternio. Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io. Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ternio Token Trading

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, BitForex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ternio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

