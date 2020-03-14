Terracoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $606.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0283 or 0.00000544 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $649,302.02 and $606.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,207.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.21 or 0.03210713 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00780530 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005270 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00025439 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000678 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

