Tervita (TSE:TEV) Downgraded by AltaCorp Capital

Tervita (TSE:TEV) was downgraded by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TEV. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Tervita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.09.

TEV opened at C$5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $840.71 million and a PE ratio of -5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.04. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$7.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.28.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

