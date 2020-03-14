Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.58.

BA traded up $15.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,134,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,431. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of -141.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.49 and a 200-day moving average of $342.42. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $154.81 and a 1-year high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

