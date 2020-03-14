Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 588 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of AMZN traded up $108.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,785.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,391. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,672.00 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,986.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,840.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.