Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $1.98 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after buying an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,210,000 after purchasing an additional 331,018 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,772,000 after purchasing an additional 233,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT traded up $7.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.64. 8,713,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

