Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 105,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 53,838,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

