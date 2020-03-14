Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.17.

TXN traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.04. 15,967,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.