TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Short Interest Down 8.3% in February

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 3,819 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $83,406.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TFS Financial by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. TFS Financial has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $76.12 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

TFSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

