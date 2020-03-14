The Voyager Token Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week (VGX)

The Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, The Voyager Token has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. The Voyager Token has a total market cap of $3.94 million and $2.13 million worth of The Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, AirSwap, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Voyager Token Token Profile

The Voyager Token launched on June 28th, 2017. The Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. The Reddit community for The Voyager Token is /r/Invest_Voyager/. The official website for The Voyager Token is www.investvoyager.com. The Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Voyager Token

The Voyager Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Binance, IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

