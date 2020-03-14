Theta Fuel Price Down 48.5% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $601,198.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 48.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006310 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009234 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

