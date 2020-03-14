THETA Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.23 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded 55.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $54.23 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can currently be bought for $0.0623 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Upbit and Fatbtc.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00484668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.05171615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00037472 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00059901 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006583 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018645 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THETA

THETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinbit, WazirX, Binance, Fatbtc, Upbit, Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

