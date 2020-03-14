Third Point LLC Makes New $129.35 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $129,349,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Third Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $352,079,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 156,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,566,000 after acquiring an additional 118,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $108.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,785.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,780,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,391. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,672.00 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,986.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,840.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

