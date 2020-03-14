Third Point LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Third Point LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.6% of Third Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Third Point LLC owned 0.20% of Adobe worth $313,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $4,884,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 382,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $11,345,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $50.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.50. 8,922,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $252.03 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.60.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

