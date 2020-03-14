Thunder Token (TT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.48 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bilaxy. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $12.05 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00054699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.34 or 0.04843645 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00038433 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00061205 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00015828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019252 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit, Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

