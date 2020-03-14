Ties.DB (TIE) Price Down 42.4% Over Last Week

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded down 38.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. Ties.DB has a total market capitalization of $181,400.48 and $3.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ties.DB token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Over the last week, Ties.DB has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.02248428 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00195864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00041516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00026914 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ties.DB

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork.

Buying and Selling Ties.DB

Ties.DB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

