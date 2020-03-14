Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Stake Lowered by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.53% of Tilly’s worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 490,929 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 239,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1,321.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 230,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 214,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 227,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Tilly’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $151.36 million, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tilly’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th.

TLYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $13.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

