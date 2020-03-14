Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Short Interest Up 16.3% in February

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

NYSE TWI opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). Titan International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary L. Cowger bought 42,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $70,126.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Titan International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Titan International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Titan International by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Titan International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

