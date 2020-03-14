Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 442,800 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of TITN stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TITN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 131,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 825,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.