Titcoin (TIT) Reaches Market Cap of $10,391.32

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Titcoin has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Titcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Titcoin has a market cap of $10,391.32 and $1.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Titcoin Profile

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,996,256 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

