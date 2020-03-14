TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$125.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on X. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$128.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$127.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of X opened at C$105.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$117.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$114.65. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$82.75 and a 52 week high of C$128.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

