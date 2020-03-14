TOKPIE (TKP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $109.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. TOKPIE has a total market cap of $22,746.81 and approximately $109.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000281 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 72% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002059 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,443,985 tokens. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and token.store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

