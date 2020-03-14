TOP Price Down 34.8% This Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 14th. One TOP token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. TOP has a market cap of $4.14 million and $242,749.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOP has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.02224188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00197031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00042450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00026931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00112404 BTC.

About TOP

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

Buying and Selling TOP

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

