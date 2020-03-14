Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 106,071 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,196 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,071 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Imperial Oil worth $40,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 27,008,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,439,000 after buying an additional 871,244 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 951,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,153,000 after buying an additional 700,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $620,011,000 after buying an additional 323,212 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after buying an additional 242,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,701,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,040,000 after buying an additional 241,563 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

IMO stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. 855,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,736. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.1666 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

